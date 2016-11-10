(Recasts with executive's comments on Mexico)
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Braskem SA
, the largest petrochemical producer in Latin America,
is watching to see if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
protectionist campaign talk affects its huge new plant in
Mexico, Chief Executive Officer Fernando Musa said on Thursday.
Braskem and Mexican partner Idesa invested $5.2
billion in the Etileno XXI complex that started up in June to
turn ethane gas into ethylene and polyethylene per year.
"We need to wait and see how electoral rhetoric translates
into governing reality," Musa said on an earnings call, adding
that the plant will remain focused on exports, with
opportunities in the United States, South America and Europe.
"In general, we expect the Mexican economy, and our ability
to sell products in other regions if we cannot in the United
States, will guarantee the competitive and profitable sale of
Mexican production, regardless of trade barriers," he said.
Earlier Thursday, Braskem posted third-quarter net income of
818 million reais ($253 million), down 45 percent from a year
earlier, as a currency swing hurt results.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, fell
17 percent in Brazil to 2.206 billion reais. EBITDA that
included foreign operations was steady at 3.015 billion reais.
Musa said Brazilian clients in some segments were restocking
after a deep recession, adding to concrete signs of recovering
domestic demand.
Asked about expectations that Brazil's state oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA would sell its 36 percent
stake in Braskem, Musa said there was still some uncertainty
about the process, without elaborating.
($1 = 3.24 reais)
