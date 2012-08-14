Aug 14 Brazil's Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, posted a second-quarter net loss of 1.03 billion reais ($508 million), compared with a profit of 420 million reais a year earlier, according to a Tuesday filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 27 percent to 845 million reais.