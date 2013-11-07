SAO PAULO Nov 7 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, posted a third-quarter profit of 394 million reais ($172 million) on Thursday, versus a loss of 124 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, rose 85 percent to 1.652 billion reais.