Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
SAO PAULO May 5 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported on Thursday that first-quarter net income tripled from a year earlier to 747 million reais ($212.60 million).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 106 percent from a year earlier to 3.058 billion reais.
($1 = 3.5137 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Alden Bentley)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Oil prices to average mid-to-high $50s a barrel in 1H 2017 -NAB
* Yenni Andayani appointed acting CEO (Recasts, adds quotes, context)