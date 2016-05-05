SAO PAULO May 5 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, reported on Thursday that first-quarter net income tripled from a year earlier to 747 million reais ($212.60 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 106 percent from a year earlier to 3.058 billion reais.

($1 = 3.5137 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Alden Bentley)