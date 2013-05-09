CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with commodity prices
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while the industrial and financial services groups also lost ground.
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazil's Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, may raise investments in coming years due to government stimulus for the chemical industry announced in April, Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas told journalists on Thursday.
* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend operations at Elkhart facility
* On march 2, compensation committee of board of Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for Susan Knudson, Co's CFO