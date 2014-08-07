SAO PAULO Aug 7 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, expects plastic resin sales in Brazil to track economic growth this year, Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas said on Thursday, amid stagnant economic activity in the country.

Resin prices are unlikely to see "relevant" variation during the second half of 2014, added Fadigas. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)