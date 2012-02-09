Feb 9 Braskem America Finance Co on Thursday added $250 million in a reopening of an existing note, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

The notes are guaranteed by Braskem SA.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and Itau BBA were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCE CO AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.375 FIRST PAY 4/2/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.345 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)