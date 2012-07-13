July 13 Braskem America Finance Co on Thursday added $250 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, said.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

The debt is guaranteed by Braskem SA.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BRASKEM AMERICA FINANCE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 07/22/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.75 FIRST PAY 01/22/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.983 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/23/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 442.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A