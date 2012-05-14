EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
STOCKHOLM May 14 Private equity firm Triton said on Monday it had struck a deal to sell Scandinavian installation services provider Bravida to investment group Bain Capital for an undisclosed sum.
Triton, which owns Bravida through its Triton Fund III, bought the company from Norway's Telenor in 2006. Bravida has about 8,000 employees and reported revenues of 10.77 billion Swedish crowns ($1.55 billion) last year.
Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that Bain Capital was among at least four private equity firms to proceed into the second round of bids for Bravida which was estimated to be worth around $1 billion. ($1 = 6.9466 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.