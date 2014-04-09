UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, April 9 Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group said it would close its initial public offering (IPO) early due to strong demand from international and Swiss investors.
Bookbuilding will now end on April 14, as the IPO is already over-subscribed multiple times in its price range of 40.00 to 52.00 Swiss francs ($45-$59) per share, the firm said on Wednesday.
The shares are now due to make their debut on the Swiss bourse a day earlier than originally expected, on or about April 15, Bravofly said.
($1 = 0.8843 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources