FRANKFURT, April 14 Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs per share on Monday, giving the company an implied market value of 698 million Swiss francs ($794 million).

That is in the top half of its price range of 40 to 52 francs per share. Bravofly is due to make its market debut on April 15. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)