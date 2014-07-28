July 28 Bravofly Rumbo Group : * Says recorded preliminary consolidated revenues of EUR 71 million in the

first six months of this year (+20% versus H1 FY 2013) * Says H1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 12 million, up from EUR 11 million

in the same period of last year * Sees markets to continue to be challenging in H2, expects

volumes, revenues and EBITDA to be aligned to H1 results * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage