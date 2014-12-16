Dec 16 Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :

* Makes binding offer to acquire lastminute.com from Sabre Corporation

* Says would acquire all of lastminute.com's principal global operations located in UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy

* Value of potential transaction for Sabre is approximately us $120 million

* Transaction would not have a material effect on Bravofly Rumbo Group's net cash position