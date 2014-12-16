BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing
Dec 16 Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :
* Makes binding offer to acquire lastminute.com from Sabre Corporation
* Says would acquire all of lastminute.com's principal global operations located in UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy
* Value of potential transaction for Sabre is approximately us $120 million
* Transaction would not have a material effect on Bravofly Rumbo Group's net cash position
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
