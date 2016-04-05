SAO PAULO, April 5 Officials from China State
Grid visited energy transmission projects in Brazil
under construction by Abengoa to evaluate the merits of
a takeover of the assets that had stalled last year when the
Spanish firm ran into financial problems, two sources confirmed
on Tuesday.
One of the sources, a federal official close to the
negotiations, said the sale of all of Abengoa's energy projects
in the country to State Grid was a scenario preferred by the
government, as the Chinese firm was sufficiently capitalized to
assure the completion of the projects.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy in Brasilia;
writing by Reese Ewing, editing by G Crosse)