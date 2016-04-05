SAO PAULO, April 5 Officials from China State Grid visited energy transmission projects in Brazil under construction by Abengoa to evaluate the merits of a takeover of the assets that had stalled last year when the Spanish firm ran into financial problems, two sources confirmed on Tuesday.

One of the sources, a federal official close to the negotiations, said the sale of all of Abengoa's energy projects in the country to State Grid was a scenario preferred by the government, as the Chinese firm was sufficiently capitalized to assure the completion of the projects. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy in Brasilia; writing by Reese Ewing, editing by G Crosse)