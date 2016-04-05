(Adds response from State Grid, background on Abengoa's Brazil
operations, adds BRASILIA to dateline)
By Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 5 Officials from China
State Grid visited energy transmission projects in
Brazil under construction by Abengoa SA to evaluate the
merits of a takeover of the assets that had stalled last year
when the Spanish firm ran into financial problems, two sources
confirmed on Tuesday.
One of the sources, a federal official close to the
negotiations, said the sale of all of Abengoa's energy projects
in the country to State Grid is the method preferred by the
government, as the Chinese firm is sufficiently capitalized to
assure the completion of the projects.
The source said the government wants to avoid a piecemeal
sale of Abengoa's Brazilian assets, which include a major
transmission line linking the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric
dam in the Amazon to consumer markets.
One of the sources in the private sector was not authorized
to speak but had intimate knowledge of the negotiations. The
federal official preferred to remain unnamed.
A piecemeal sale would require more time than a single sale
which would likely mean fewer delays in completing the projects.
State Grid, which has invested more than $1 billion in
Brazil's energy sector since 2010, had no comment about the
visit of its representatives to see Abengoa's assets. The
company simply said "there is interest in Abengoa assets but no
formal proposal has been made."
Abengoa officials did not respond to a request for comment.
The company also has projects to link wind and solar energy
farms to the national grid.
Analysts have had difficulty estimating the value of
Abengoa's assets in Brazil, many of which are already in
operation and generating revenue. It has about 6,000 kilometers
of transmission lines under construction that will demand
billions of dollars in investments.
The company also has debts of more than 800 million reais
($218 million) with equipment suppliers in the country,
according to the electricity industry association Abinee.
($1 = 3.67 reais)
