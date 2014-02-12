SAO PAULO Feb 12 Brazilian education company
Abril Educação SA is in talks with private equity
funds Carlyle and KKR over the sale of a minority stake in the
company for up to 450 million reais ($187.5 million), newspaper
Valor Economico said on Wednesday.
Other investors are interested in the 20-25 percent stake
being offered, the newspaper reported, without naming all the
potential buyers. Abril Educação plans to strike a deal in a few
weeks, it added, citing a person with knowledge of the
operation.
Spokespeople for Abril Educação, Carlyle and KKR were not
immediately available to comment on the report.
Abrilpar Participações Ltda, the Brazilian media and
publishing group that controls Abril Educação, hired investment
banks Itaú BBA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA
to help explore "potential strategic opportunities", according
to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The stake on offer is owned by the Civita family, which
currently holds 45.9 percent of Abril Educação stock. The family
asked for 45 reais per unit, the newspaper said, 58 percent more
than Tuesday's closing price at 28.50 reais.
Abril Educação units are comprised of one ordinary share and
two preferred shares. The units are down 14.7 percent so far
this year, underperforming Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index, which is down 5.9 percent.
Brazil's $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at
double-digit percentage rates in recent years as a tight job
market demands a skilled labor force with better technical
knowledge, stronger analytical abilities and proficiency in
foreign languages.