SAO PAULO Dec 10 The Brazilian arm of U.S.
commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co expects to
move 1 million tonnes of soy and corn through its new terminal
at the mouth of the Amazon in 2014, the head of South American
operations said on Tuesday.
The company eventually plans to expand capacity at its
Barcarena terminal outside Brazil's northern port city of Belem
to handle 6 million tonnes of grain annually, taking pressure
off Brazil's congested southern export corridors.
"We expect to get licensing soon for Barcarena, which would
allow us to move around a million tonnes of soy and corn next
year," CEO Valmor Schaffer said on the sidelines of an event in
Sao Paulo.
The grains will come from nearby growing areas in Para state
and from Mato Grosso via truck and river barge from Porto Velho,
Rondonia, he added. Eventually, a railway could provide
additional options for landlocked center-west grain producers in
Brazil to ship their grains to international markets.
ADM's terminal now has two operational shiploaders and the
port has capacity to store 36,000 tonnes of grain, which the
company expects to expand to three shiploaders with storage
capacity of 130,000 tonnes. The terminal can handle
Panamax-sized ships, which typically carry 60,000 tonnes of dry
bulk.
Once completed, the terminal will move roughly the same
amount as ADM exports through its Santos terminal in the
southeastern state of Sao Paulo.
Schaffer said his company has extensive experience with
running barges down the Mississippi and that it planned to
establish a barge system down the Tapajos River in Brazil to
supply the Barcarena terminal.
The so-called BR-163 highway connecting Mato Grosso state's
soy belt to the Tapajos and Amazon rivers is expected to offer
relief to exporters in coming years, and Bunge and
Cargill also plan to increase exports through the
northern routes starting in 2014.
OUTLOOK IMPROVED
Schaffer said that although there would not be any major
capacity expansion at Brazilian ports next year, conditions for
exporting bulk cargoes such as grains would not be as bad as
they were earlier this year, when Brazil experienced some of its
worst port congestion.
The lack of investment and regulatory uncertainty in ports
has made business difficult for Brazilian growers and traders,
though not impossible, said Schaffer. Ports will employ better
organization and coordination in shipping the record soy crop
that will start harvesting in the coming weeks.
"Next year won't be as bad. Pressure to export grains will
be more spread out over the year," he said. "The problems Brazil
is facing are good ones."
Schaffer said that pressure to ship soy and corn during the
first quarter of 2013 was unusually strong due to demand created
by the severe drought across the U.S. farm belt. The United
States is coming off a bumper crop and Brazil is about to
harvest its second in a row.
"I can't call it a normal situation... but there will be
fewer problems than last season," he said. "I'm careful to avoid
the word 'chaos' that gets thrown around in the media."
He added that Brazil's planted area has been expanding
steadily in response to growing global demand for food and
producers are well capitalized and financially healthy,
increasing their capacity to expand production.