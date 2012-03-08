Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff nominated Magda Chambriard on Thursday to lead Brazil's ANP, the agency that regulates the country's petroleum and biofuels industry.
Chambriard is a civil and chemical engineer and was nominated to replace Haroldo Lima as director-general of the Rio de Janeiro-based regulator.
If her nomination is approved by Brazil's Senate, she will serve a four year term as head of a five member directorate. She has been a member of the ANP's top body since 2008.
Chambriard worked for more than two decades of at state-controlled oil company Petrobas, where she finished her career as a reservoir expert in the exploration and production department. She joined the ANP in 2001 as an advisor to the directorate.
ANP officials and Chambriard were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.