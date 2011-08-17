BRASILIA Aug 17 Brazilian agriculture minister Wagner Rossi submitted his resignation on Wednesday, following corruption allegations among his top advisers, the ministry said in a statement.
Rossi is now the fourth minister in President Dilma Rousseff's administration to resign, adding to tensions in her less-than-year-old government. (Reporting by Hugo Bachega; Writing by Luciana Lopez)
