BRASILIA Feb 1 Brazil's government is
considering removing limits to the foreign ownership of local
airlines to attract investment to the struggling sector, Valor
Economico reported on Monday.
President Dilma Rousseff is also contemplating opening up
the capital of Infraero, the state-run company that controls
most of Brazil's airports, Valor said, without citing sources.
The proposed legislation would give the president power to
allow foreign investors to have total ownership of a Brazilian
airline, the paper reported.
Foreign groups are only allowed to hold up to 20 percent in
local airliners under existing rules.
For years, the Brazilian government has flirted with the
idea of changing airline ownership rules, but a severe crisis in
the sector fueled by a deep recession, is adding pressure on
policymakers to remove limits.
Officials in Rousseff's office were not immediately
available to comment on the report.
Brazil's airline market is dominated by TAM, the Brazilian
flag carrier of Santiago, Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA
, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which is
part owned by U.S.-based Delta Airlines Inc., Avianca
Brasil and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA.
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Alexander Smith)