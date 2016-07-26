RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 Brazilian interim
President Michel Temer vetoed a provision of a bill allowing
foreign investors to own up to 100 percent of Brazilian-flag
airlines, according to a note published in Brazil's official
government newspaper on Tuesday.
The veto only affects one part of a package of aviation
industry regulations aimed at boosting the struggling industry
in the face of Brazil's deepest recession in decades. With the
veto, the country's 20 percent limit on foreign ownership of
airlines remained in place.
Brazilian senators agreed to pass the legislation on June 29
only after Temer promised to veto the section of the bill
dropping foreign ownership limits.
The senators said they wanted to study the impact of more
foreign ownership on smaller regional airlines before
considering removing the limit.
Brazilian Transportation Minister Maurício Quintella told
Reuters on July 11 that the Temer government still wants to pass
a bill removing foreign ownership limits for Brazilian airlines.
