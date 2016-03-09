BRASILIA, March 9 Brazil's state airport
operator, Infraero, plans an initial public share offering this
year for a subsidiary running busy domestic hubs in Sao Paulo
and Rio de Janeiro, the operator's chief executive officer said
on Wednesday.
Infraero CEO Gustavo do Vale said he would hire state lender
Banco do Brasil SA to model an IPO for the subsidiary
and gauge market conditions for the best timing.
"There will be a holding company with airport assets
including (Sao Paulo's) Congonhas and (Rio's) Santos Dumont,"
Vale told journalists in the capital Brasilia. "We plan to list
that company as soon as possible, preferably this year."
President Dilma Rousseff has made repeated efforts to court
private investment for Brazil's fragile transportation
infrastructure, including a series of airport concessions in the
run-up to the 2014 World Cup.
Those measures granted private engineering consortia the
right to co-operate international airports in several host
cities in exchange for building and overhauling terminals.
