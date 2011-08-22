* Auction marks end of state monopoly on running airports
* Policy shifts in race to prep for World Cup, Olympics
* Government to allow private capital in 5 major terminals
(Updates with executive comment, timeline)
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Brazil's civil aviation
authority Anac on Monday auctioned a concession to build and
operate an airport in Rio Grande do Norte state, ending a state
airport monopoly as it races to prepare for the 2014 soccer
World Cup.
Inframerica, a venture formed by Brazil's Engevix and
Argentina's Corporacion America, paid 170 million reais ($106
million) for the rights and committed to a minimum investment
of 650 million reais, beating out three other bidders.
The concession is the first in a plan to let private
companies build and operate five major passenger terminals,
marking an ideological shift by the government as it preparesfor the World Cup and 2016 Olympics. [ID:nN3199260]
Only two of 13 airport terminals under expansion are on
schedule to be finished when the World Cup begins in June 2014,
a government-backed research group reported earlier this year.
[ID:nN14130390] [ID:nN25197934]
Under the concession, Inframerica will have three years to
build the airport's terminals, but Jose Antunes Sobrinho, chief
executive of Engevix unit Infravix, told reporters it would
push to have the airport operational in time for the Cup.
Brazil's airports, until now run exclusively by Infraero,
the state-owned airport authority, and other outdated
infrastructure, are also dragging on the country's economic
potential -- one of several factors dimming growth prospects
after record 7.5 percent expansion last year. [ID:nN1E77H1FL]
($1 = 1.60 reais)
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Maureen Bavdek)