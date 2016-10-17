BRASILIA Oct 17 Singapore Changi Airport
is seeking a potential new partner for its investment
in Rio de Janeiro's Galeão international airport, the president
of the company that operates the concession said on Monday.
Luiz Rocha told reporters, after meeting with Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles, that Changi was seeking a possible
new investor in case its existing partner, Brazilian
conglomerate Odebrecht SA, leaves the project. Changi
partnered with Odebrecht in 2013 for the rights to expand and
operate Galeão.
Rocha also voiced confidence that state development bank
BNDES would disburse a long-term loan to help finance the
company. Newspaper Valor said in August that BNDES has declined
credit to Galeão because of charges against Odebrecht in a
sweeping corruption probe that has rocked Brazilian politics and
businesses over the past two years.
