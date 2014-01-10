RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 10 Brazil's federal
government is working behind the scenes to encourage a takeover
of América Latina Logística SA, the country's largest
railroad operator, by a company that would invest in the
nation's dilapidated rail network, daily o Estado de S.Paulo
reported on Friday.
Brazil's national development bank BNDES will meet on Friday
with directors of Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio to
gauge its desire to resume talks to buy a controlling stake in
the railroad, known as ALL, Estado reported, citing unnamed
sources.
A spokesman for BNDES declined to comment on the report. A
spokeswoman for Cosan also declined to comment. A spokeswoman
for ALL said the company would not comment beyond its statement
on Thursday.
In a securities filing on Thursday, ALL said it was
considering "alternative solutions" to a long-running dispute
with Rumo Logística, a logistics company already controlled by
Cosan.
In addition to providing further financing for ALL, a deal
between the two companies would settle the commercial dispute
with Rumo Logística over the transportation of sugar. ALL and
Cosan have had inconclusive talks about a tie-up in the past.
Newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday that they
could resume talks. The report sent ALL's stock soaring nearly 9
percent that day. The firm's shares gained another 4.5 percent
on Friday.