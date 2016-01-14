(New throughout, adds details about the ruling, Norte Energia
comment, background on hydrodam)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 A Brazilian court
suspended the operating license for the Belo Monte hydroelectric
dam, one of the world's largest, just weeks before owner Norte
Energia SA planned to start electricity generation, prosecutors
said on Thursday.
Judge Maria Carolina Valente do Carmo of the Federal Court
in Altamira, Para, said the license will be suspended until
Norte Energia and Brazil's government meet a previous license
requirement to reorganize the regional office of Funai, the
national Indian protection agency.
A judge had already ordered the government and Norte Energia
to carry out the Funai restructuring work in 2014, so Valente do
Carmo also fined the government and the company 900,000 reais
($225,000) for non-compliance.
The Belo Monte dam, one of the most controversial ever
constructed in Brazil, is located on the Xingu River near
Altamira.
Belo Monte will have an installed capacity of 11,233
megawatts. Its average output, though, will only be about a
third of that as the original reservoir was greatly reduced at
the request of native groups and environmentalists.
These critics objected to the dam blocking one of the last
free-flowing major tributaries of the Amazon. They also opposed
an early reservoir plan that would have flooded thousands of
square kilometers of virgin rain forest.
Tens of thousands of workers moving to the region to build
the massive project also raised fears that many would stay and
expand illegal logging, mining and farming in the rainforest.
Brazil is counting on the dam, now several years behind
schedule, to help fill a power gap in Brazil's south caused by
delayed projects, rising demand and recent drought.
Norte Energia, which is building and will operate the dam,
is a consortium led by Brazil's state-run utility Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras; Centrais
Eletricas de Minas Gerais, or Cemig; Brazil's
Neoenergia SA and miner Vale SA.
Norte Energia said it had no comment on the ruling because
the company has not been formally notified of its contents.
The Funai requirements have been part of the rules governing
operations at Belo Monte since the dam project received its
preliminary license in 2010, prosecutors said in a statement.
Currently, the Funai offices in Altamira are closed and the
agency has seen the number of workers in the region fall by
nearly three-quarters. In 2001 there were 60 Funai employees
there, today 23. All the Funai stations in indigenous villages
near the dam have been closed.
($1 = 4.00 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra
Maler and David Gregorio)