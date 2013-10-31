SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's securities regulator CVM revoked the suspension of education company GAEC Educação SA's initial public offering, CVM said in a statement on Thursday.

CVM had suspended trading in GAEC shares due to statements attributed to the company's chairman, Ozires Silva, which were published in the local newspaper Valor Economico on Monday.

The company operates universities under the Anima Educação brand in Brazil, where an $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at a double-digit rate in recent years.