SAO PAULO, Nov 10 The antitrust unit of Brazil's Justice Ministry found evidence that six local cement producers agreed to hamper competition and urged regulators to impose sanctions on lobbying groups and industry executives.

Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX, Portugal's Cimpor (CPR.LS) and local conglomerates Votorantim Cimentos, Camargo Correa, Itabira Agro Industrial and Companhia de Cimentos Itambe allegedly participated in a scheme to fix prices and maintain strong control of the market, the Economic Law Secretariat said on Thursday in the government's official gazette.

The SDE, as the Brasilia-based agency is known, recommended that the companies be fined and condemned for anti-competitive practices. It submitted its recommendation to Cade, the government body in charge of analyzing antitrust cases.

The decision comes after years of inquiry into abusive market behavior by some of Brazil's largest cement producers. Sales of the key building material soared by about a third in the past two years due to huge demand for housing and infrastructure projects and Brazil's hosting of the 2014 World Cup soccer championships and the 2016 Olympics.

Brazil is the world's fifth-biggest producer of cement, trailing China, India, the United States and Turkey.

The structure of Brazil's cement industry is largely uneven, partly because one group has excess market control over a specific region, which increases the potential for collusion. The number of producers has gone dramatically from 19 in the early 1990s to about 10 in 2010.

SDE also recommended imposing sanctions on three industry groups representing makers of cement and concrete, along with six industry executives. The groups are Associacao Brasileira das Empresas de Servicos de Concretagem (Abesc), Associacao Brasileira de Cimento Portland (ABCP) and Sindicato Nacional da Industria do Cimento (SNIC).

Votorantim is the largest producer of cement in Brazil, followed by Holcim, France's Lafarge LAFP.PA and Cimpor, according to figures by SNIC.

SDE's probes against Lafarge and another company, Cimentos Liz, were dropped after the former sought a settlement with Cade and evidence against the latter was "insufficient to pursue any charges," the gazette added.

Spokespeople for Votorantim, Camargo Correia and SNIC did not have an immediate comment on the SDE report. Calls made to the media offices of the companies were not immediately answered. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Dave Zimmerman)