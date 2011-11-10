* Justice Ministry's SDE urges sanctions on six groups
* Submits recommendation to antitrust body Cade
* Probe on Brazil cement makers has gone on for years
SAO PAULO, Nov 10 The antitrust unit of
Brazil's Justice Ministry found evidence that six local cement
producers agreed to hamper competition and urged regulators to
impose sanctions on lobbying groups and industry executives.
Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX, Portugal's Cimpor (CPR.LS)
and local conglomerates Votorantim Cimentos, Camargo Correa,
Itabira Agro Industrial and Companhia de Cimentos Itambe
allegedly participated in a scheme to fix prices and maintain
strong control of the market, the Economic Law Secretariat said
on Thursday in the government's official gazette.
The SDE, as the Brasilia-based agency is known, recommended
that the companies be fined and condemned for anti-competitive
practices. It submitted its recommendation to Cade, the
government body in charge of analyzing antitrust cases.
The decision comes after years of inquiry into abusive
market behavior by some of Brazil's largest cement producers.
Sales of the key building material soared by about a third in
the past two years due to huge demand for housing and
infrastructure projects and Brazil's hosting of the 2014 World
Cup soccer championships and the 2016 Olympics.
Brazil is the world's fifth-biggest producer of cement,
trailing China, India, the United States and Turkey.
The structure of Brazil's cement industry is largely
uneven, partly because one group has excess market control over
a specific region, which increases the potential for collusion.
The number of producers has gone dramatically from 19 in the
early 1990s to about 10 in 2010.
SDE also recommended imposing sanctions on three industry
groups representing makers of cement and concrete, along with
six industry executives. The groups are Associacao Brasileira
das Empresas de Servicos de Concretagem (Abesc), Associacao
Brasileira de Cimento Portland (ABCP) and Sindicato Nacional da
Industria do Cimento (SNIC).
Votorantim is the largest producer of cement in Brazil,
followed by Holcim, France's Lafarge LAFP.PA and Cimpor,
according to figures by SNIC.
SDE's probes against Lafarge and another company, Cimentos
Liz, were dropped after the former sought a settlement with
Cade and evidence against the latter was "insufficient to
pursue any charges," the gazette added.
Spokespeople for Votorantim, Camargo Correia and SNIC did
not have an immediate comment on the SDE report. Calls made to
the media offices of the companies were not immediately
answered.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)