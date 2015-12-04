(Adds Macri comments to Brazilian businessmen in Sao Paulo)

By Anthony Boadle and Brad Haynes

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 4 Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri said on Friday that Argentina and Brazil will closely follow Sunday's parliamentary elections in Venezuela, as he appeared to back away from seeking outright Venezuelan suspension from the Mercosur trade bloc.

"We are both observing closely what will happen there, really hoping that the tension that Venezuela is living through today will subside," Macri told reporters after meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff.

On his first trip abroad as president-elect, Macri vowed to push ahead with integration of the South American bloc, and said he will review secret agreements with China, but gave no details.

The election of right-of-center Macri threatened to divide the South American trade bloc over how to deal with President Nicolas Maduro's leftist government in Venezuela.

The day after right-of-center Macri won Argentina's general election on Nov. 22, he said he would seek to trigger Mercosur's democratic clause to suspend Venezuela because of accusations of rights abuses by Maduro.

Left-leaning Rousseff rejected his comments, insisting there must first be proof of irregularities. But on Friday, Macri said he and Rousseff had no disagreements over what was needed in Venezuela.

Macri said, however, that Mercosur's democratic clause should be activated in the case of fraud in Sunday's vote. Venezuela's opposition is trying to win control of the National Assembly for the first time in more than 15 years by tapping anger over a recession-hit economy.

Brazil and Argentina will assess whether Venezuela's election was democratic when Macri and Rousseff meet at his Dec. 10 swearing in, he said.

Mercosur's two biggest economies need to re-energize Mercosur and deepen ties within the trade association, to which Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela also belong, and also with other blocs, he said.

"We have to advance in agreements with the European Union, with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Transatlantic trade deal and any other alternative that emerges," Macri told business leaders in Sao Paulo after visiting Brazil's capital.

Argentina shares Brasilia's view that the European Union should lay out its tariff-reduction proposals at the very same time as Mercosur unveils its offer in trade liberalization talks that have made little headway in a decade and a half.

Macri vowed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling to abolish Argentina's DJAI import permits, welcome words for Brazilian businesses that have lost out in the largest market for their manufactured goods due to that protectionist barrier. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)