(Adds Macri comments to Brazilian businessmen in Sao Paulo)
By Anthony Boadle and Brad Haynes
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 4 Argentine
President-elect Mauricio Macri said on Friday that Argentina and
Brazil will closely follow Sunday's parliamentary elections in
Venezuela, as he appeared to back away from seeking outright
Venezuelan suspension from the Mercosur trade bloc.
"We are both observing closely what will happen there,
really hoping that the tension that Venezuela is living through
today will subside," Macri told reporters after meeting with
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff.
On his first trip abroad as president-elect, Macri vowed to
push ahead with integration of the South American bloc, and said
he will review secret agreements with China, but gave no
details.
The election of right-of-center Macri threatened to divide
the South American trade bloc over how to deal with President
Nicolas Maduro's leftist government in Venezuela.
The day after right-of-center Macri won Argentina's general
election on Nov. 22, he said he would seek to trigger Mercosur's
democratic clause to suspend Venezuela because of accusations of
rights abuses by Maduro.
Left-leaning Rousseff rejected his comments, insisting there
must first be proof of irregularities. But on Friday, Macri said
he and Rousseff had no disagreements over what was needed in
Venezuela.
Macri said, however, that Mercosur's democratic clause
should be activated in the case of fraud in Sunday's vote.
Venezuela's opposition is trying to win control of the National
Assembly for the first time in more than 15 years by tapping
anger over a recession-hit economy.
Brazil and Argentina will assess whether Venezuela's
election was democratic when Macri and Rousseff meet at his Dec.
10 swearing in, he said.
Mercosur's two biggest economies need to re-energize
Mercosur and deepen ties within the trade association, to which
Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela also belong, and also with other
blocs, he said.
"We have to advance in agreements with the European Union,
with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Transatlantic trade deal
and any other alternative that emerges," Macri told business
leaders in Sao Paulo after visiting Brazil's capital.
Argentina shares Brasilia's view that the European Union
should lay out its tariff-reduction proposals at the very same
time as Mercosur unveils its offer in trade liberalization talks
that have made little headway in a decade and a half.
Macri vowed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling
to abolish Argentina's DJAI import permits, welcome words for
Brazilian businesses that have lost out in the largest market
for their manufactured goods due to that protectionist barrier.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill
Rigby)