RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian prosecutors
said on Tuesday they had charged Forjas Taurus SA,
Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May for allegedly dealing
with a known Yemeni arms trafficker in violation of
international sanctions.
Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near
Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case
against the company. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report
that two former executives had been charged over the deal that
allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said
it was only a concerned party in the case.
