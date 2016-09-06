RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged Forjas Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May for allegedly dealing with a known Yemeni arms trafficker in violation of international sanctions.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case against the company. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters report that two former executives had been charged over the deal that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company said it was only a concerned party in the case. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassuit; Editing by Dan Grebler)