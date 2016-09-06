BRASILIA, Sept 5 Brazil's Defense Ministry said on Monday it had authorized gun maker Forjas Taurus SA to export arms to Djibouti in recent years, but that those weapons could not be legally re-exported to other countries.

Reuters reported and Taurus subsequently confirmed on Monday that Brazilian prosecutors charged two of its former executives with shipping guns to a known Yemeni arms dealer who allegedly funneled them from Djibouti into his country's civil war. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sandra Maler)