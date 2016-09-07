(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 2 after rectification of
prosecutors' statement to reflect charges brought against former
executives, not company)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian prosecutors
said on Tuesday they had charged two former executives of Forjas
Taurus SA, Latin America's largest gunmaker, in May
for illegal arms sales.
Prosecutors in the southern city of Porto Alegre, near
Taurus headquarters, said a judge had opened a confidential case
against the executives. Taurus confirmed on Monday a Reuters
report that two former executives had been charged over the deal
that allegedly sent arms to Yemen's civil war, but the company
said it was only a concerned party in the case.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)