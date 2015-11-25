SAO PAULO Nov 25 The credit rating of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA could suffer if its chief executive is forced into a prolonged absence, Alcir Freitas, a senior bank analyst at Moody's Investor Services said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police arrested André Esteves, the bank's billionaire CEO and controlling shareholder, on suspicion of obstructing justice in a sweeping corruption investigation. Court representatives said Esteves had been arrested temporarily for five days, with a potential extension of five days. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)