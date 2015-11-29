SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's Supreme Federal Court agreed to keep billionaire financier André Esteves jailed indefinitely, as prosecutors prepare to file charges against him, the news website G1 said on Sunday, without saying how it obtained the information.

According to G1, which is the online news service of O Globo newspaper, Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki approved the request. Criminal lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Esteves' lawyer, had sought to free the banker earlier in the day.

The temporary arrest order for Esteves, which was issued on Nov. 25, lasted for five days. Under the terms of Zavascki's decision, Esteves is now under preventative imprisonment, which has no deadline. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Roberto Samora)