By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 25 The chief executive
of Brazil's biggest independent investment bank and the leading
senator in the governing coalition were arrested on Wednesday on
suspicion of obstructing the country's most sweeping corruption
investigation ever.
The detention of such prominent power brokers on orders from
the Supreme Court raised the stakes dramatically in a bribery
scandal that started with state-run oil company Petrobras and
now threatens the heights of Brazilian banking and politics.
The arrest of André Esteves, the billionaire CEO and
controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual SA and
Brazil's most influential dealmaker, sent the bank's listed
shares into a dive that wiped out a fifth of its market value
and raised red flags at the central bank.
Brazil's Congress also ground to a halt with the arrest of
ruling Workers' Party senator Delcidio do Amaral, a veteran
lawmaker who has run the economic affairs committee and who has
been key to President Dilma Rousseff's unpopular austerity
program.
Brazil's currency fell as much as 2 percent as the scandal
threatened both the country's sixth-largest bank and the
president's sputtering efforts to pass a new budget and avoid
another credit ratings downgrade to junk.
Brazil's central bank said it was monitoring the arrest of
Esteves to see whether it would impact operations at BTG Pactual
and trigger regulatory action.
Banking analysts warned that BTG Pactual, the largest
independent investment bank in Latin America, could struggle to
navigate Brazil's worst recession in a quarter century without
its wunderkind founder at the helm.
Clients withdrew funds equivalent to less than 1 percent of
assets under management at BTG Pactual, which was less than had
initially been expected by some, said a source with knowledge of
the bank's strategy.
The six-year-old BTG Pactual, which manages
about 230 billion reais ($61 billion), tapped less than 5
percent of its about 40 billion reais in cash reserves to cover
those redemptions, said the source, who requested anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
SHOCKWAVES IN CONGRESS
The political gridlock that has obstructed economic policy
this year is likely to worsen with the jailing of Amaral, one of
about 50 Brazilian politicians under investigation for their
alleged roles in a vast kickback scandal at the oil giant known
as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Amaral's arrest was the first ever for a sitting senator in
Brazil and it sent shockwaves through the capital. Congress
suspended its sessions as senators met to discuss how to handle
the arrest. Under Brazil's constitution, the Senate can approve
or overturn the Supreme Court decision to arrest a senator.
With a number of its members under investigation and facing
possible arrest, the Senate could decide to hold a secret vote
to overrule the court and free Amaral.
Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki said he authorized the
arrest because prosecutors presented evidence of Amaral trying
to bribe Petrobras' former international director, Nestor
Cervero, out of taking a plea bargain.
Prosecutors alleged that Amaral conspired to help Cervero
flee authorities. They also said the senator offered a monthly
stipend to the former executive's family, financed by Esteves,
who had obtained a copy of a plea bargain based on Cervero's
testimony.
Cervero was sentenced in August to 12 years in prison for
corruption and money laundering in connection to bribes paid on
two drillship contracts. Another defendant in the case testified
that Cervero had passed bribe money to Amaral skimmed from
Petrobras' controversial 2006 purchase of a refinery in
Pasadena, Texas.
Amaral's lawyer, Mauricio Silva Leite, dismissed the
accusation that his client obstructed the Petrobras
investigation, saying it was based on the word of a convicted
person. He also criticized the Supreme Court for ignoring the
senator's immunity as an elected official.
SHARES DIVE
BTG Pactual confirmed the arrest of its chief executive and
said the bank was available to cooperate with the investigation.
Esteves' lawyer, Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, told
reporters that the banker "certainly" had not acted to obstruct
the investigation.
The bank's listed units, a blend of shares in its investment
banking and private equity divisions, tumbled as much as 39
percent to an all-time low on the Sao Paulo stock exchange
before paring losses to 21 percent.
Court representatives said Esteves had been arrested
temporarily for five days, with a potential extension of five
days. Amaral was arrested for an indefinite period.
Esteves, 47, has drawn on powerful connections in politics
and global finance to steer BTG Pactual through turbulent times
as Brazil's economy plunged into a sharp recession.
BTG Pactual's major deals with Petrobras have drawn the
attention of investigators, including the bank's stake in Sete
Brasil Participacoes SA, a supplier of oil-drilling platforms
that has been swept up in the probe. BTG Pactual also bought a
stake in Petrobras' Africa unit a few years ago.
Last quarter, credit to oil and gas and infrastructure
companies, which are the most impacted industries in the
widening graft probe, accounted for about 16 percent of BTG's
loan book. That is the largest exposure among Brazil's listed
traded banks, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Brazil's central bank said in a press statement that it was
monitoring the arrest of Esteves, adding that BTG Pactual has
solid liquidity indicators and continues to operate normally.
The net worth of Esteves was last estimated at $2.2 billion
by Forbes Magazine.
($1 = 3.77 Brazilian reais)
