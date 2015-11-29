SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's federal police found
documents allegedly linking investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA
to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition lawmakers, the
online edition of O Globo newspaper said on Sunday.
According to Globo, which did not say how it obtained the
information, the documents were seized in the home of an aide to
Sen Delcídio do Amaral, who was arrested on Wednesday for
allegedly trying to obstruct a corruption investigation.
The documents said that BTG Pactual paid 45 million reais
($11.7 million) to Lower House President Eduardo Cunha for the
passage of an executive decree that would favor the use of tax
credits stemming from the acquisition of failed banks, Globo
said. The money also had other members of Cunha's PMDB party as
recipients, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)