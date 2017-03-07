BRASILIA, March 7 The Brazilian government plans to auction off rights to operate three major highways before their licenses expire, in order to maximize capital spending and reduce toll rates, Transport Minister Maurício Quintella said on Tuesday.

Concessionaires of the highways Via Dutra, Concer and CRT, such as CCR SA and Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA, will be allowed to participate in the auction, Quintella said at a presentation. The government program aims to raise 45 billion reais ($14.43 billion) from the sale of rights to build and operate roads, port terminals, railways and power transmission lines. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)