* Sales rise after decline in June, Fenabrave says
* Year-on-year increase in sales slowed in July
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Sales of cars, buses and
trucks in Brazil rose in July, the industry group representing
car dealerships said on Friday.
Car dealerships, which stepped up promotions to reverse a
decline in sales in June, sold 327,393 units in July, according
to Sao Paulo-based industry group Fenabrave. That was 6.9
percent more than in June, the group said.
Fenabrave said sales of family vehicles and light trucks
rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier. That was slower than the
15.8 percent year-on-year jump in sales posted in June.
Brazil, a country of 190 million where the number of
middle-class citizens has grown a sizzling 25 percent in the
past decade, is a key market for the world's biggest
automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's
Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co
(GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)