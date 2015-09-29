SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's auto sector will return to growth in the last quarter of 2016, the head of the national automakers' association said on Tuesday.

Brazil's auto industry has been hammered in recent months as scarce credit and dismal consumer confidence keep buyers out of showrooms.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Anfavea President Luiz Moan said he expects sales of new vehicles to decline 23 to 24 percent in 2015 from a year earlier. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)