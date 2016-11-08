SAO PAULO Nov 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd will produce a new SUV model "WRV" in Brazil from the first half of 2017 and sell it throughout South America, executives at the automaker said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an industry event in São Paulo, Issao Mizoguchi, head of Honda in South America, said the WRV will be the first new vehicle developed under the leadership of a team in Brazil. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)