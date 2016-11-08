MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management promotes Wilson to wealth manager
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.
SAO PAULO Nov 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd will produce a new SUV model "WRV" in Brazil from the first half of 2017 and sell it throughout South America, executives at the automaker said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an industry event in São Paulo, Issao Mizoguchi, head of Honda in South America, said the WRV will be the first new vehicle developed under the leadership of a team in Brazil. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Transaction with Bosai Minerals Group is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in the Changes category, reduced 747 orders by two for week through January 24, 2017