SAO PAULO Aug 4 Automobile production in Brazil rose 5.9 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales rose 6.9 percent BRASLM=ECI in August from July, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Auto output had climbed 3.9 percent and sales had gained 0.6 percent in July.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

