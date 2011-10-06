SAO PAULO Oct 6 Automobile production in Brazil fell 19.7 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales declined 4.9 percent BRASLM=ECI in September from August, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced about 261,200 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 311,600 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output had risen 5.9 percent and sales had climbed 6.9 percent in the previous month, boosted by calendar effects. [ID:nN1E787093]

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)