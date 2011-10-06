BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
SAO PAULO Oct 6 Automobile production in Brazil fell 19.7 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales declined 4.9 percent BRASLM=ECI in September from August, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.
Automakers in Brazil produced about 261,200 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 311,600 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output had risen 5.9 percent and sales had climbed 6.9 percent in the previous month, boosted by calendar effects. [ID:nN1E787093]
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* January 2017 U.S. Trading volume was 2.8 billion shares compared to 3.1 billion shares in December 2016
* Says has shipped first production progen fuel cell engines for use in electric delivery vehicles