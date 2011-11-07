SAO PAULO Nov 7 Automobile production in Brazil rose 1.7 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales fell 10.0 percent BRASLM=ECI in October from September, the national automakers' association said on Monday.

Auto output had plunged 19.7 percent and sales had fallen 4.9 percent in the previous month.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)