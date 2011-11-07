BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin plans to offer up to $2.5 bln of senior notes in private transactions
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Automobile production in Brazil rose 1.7 percent BRAOPM=ECI and sales fell 10.0 percent BRASLM=ECI in October from September, the national automakers' association said on Monday.
Auto output had plunged 19.7 percent and sales had fallen 4.9 percent in the previous month.
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N). (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
* Radware announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S