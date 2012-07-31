BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil is on course for a July record for auto sales, thanks in part to recent tax incentives aimed at stimulating the sector and the economy at large, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters on Tuesday.

Mantega also said it is not the government's role to get involved in a dispute between General Motors Co and an auto workers' union, which accuses the company of planning layoffs. (Reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)