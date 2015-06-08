SAO PAULO, June 8 Automobile production in Brazil fell 3.4 percent and sales dropped 3.0 percent in May from April, the national automakers' association said on Monday.

Brazil is one of the world's five biggest auto markets and a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)