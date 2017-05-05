PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO May 5 Automobile production in Brazil fell 18.8 percent and sales dropped 17.1 percent in April from March, the national automakers' association said on Friday.
Automakers in Brazil produced just over 191,000 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled nearly 157,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Compared with a year ago, auto output rose 11.4 percent and sales slipped 3.7 percent. April had five fewer working days than March and a strike that hurt car output in Sao Paulo state. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Grebler)
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.