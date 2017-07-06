UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, July 6 Automobile production in Brazil fell 15.4 percent and sales slipped 0.3 percent in June from May, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.
Automakers in Brazil produced 212,300 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 195,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea.
Compared with the same month a year ago, auto output in June rose 15.1 percent and sales grew 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources