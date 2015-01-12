SAO PAULO Jan 12 Thousands of metalworkers in
Brazil marched on a highway outside of Sao Paulo on Monday to
protest layoffs by carmakers, adding to a mounting crisis in a
politically sensitive industry.
State police said about 7,000 workers from Volkswagen AG
, Ford Motor Co and the Mercedes-Benz truck
unit of Germany's Daimler AG occupied a lane of the
highway linking Brazil's biggest city and biggest port.
Last week Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz confirmed more than
1,000 job cuts, accelerating a drop in auto industry payrolls
that dwindled nearly 9 percent last year.
VW and Mercedes workers have already responded with strikes
and the participation of Ford employees underscored that labor
leaders plan an industrywide resistance to more layoffs.
Auto industry groups in Brazil are forecasting little or no
recovery from a sharp downturn in 2014, as rising interest rates
and expiring tax breaks contribute to weak consumer confidence.
Carmakers have responded by cutting costs, ending an agreement
with Brazil's government to avoid layoffs.
The labor standoff is testing the mettle of President Dilma
Rousseff's new economic team, which took charge this month
promising to end the cheap credit and tax incentives that have
propped up key industries but wrecked government accounts.
Representatives of the metalworkers union organizing the
protest outside Sao Paulo did not respond to requests for
comment.
A Mercedes-Benz representative confirmed its workers were
involved in the demonstration, adding that the company
recognized their right to protest. She said production at its
local truck factory was stopped.
Volkswagen reiterated a recent statement that the company
urgently needs to reduce costs at its local factory, known as
Anchieta. Workers there have halted production since Tuesday.
Ford representatives did not comment on the protest.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)