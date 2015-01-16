PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Jan 16 Workers at a Volkswagen AG factory in Brazil voted on Friday to end a 10-day strike after the carmaker agreed to reverse the layoff of 800 employees and present a new labor deal through 2019, according to union representatives.
The local metalworkers union said production would resume on Monday at the plant on the outskirts of Sao Paulo. A VW spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.