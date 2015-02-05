(Adds context, data on output and sales)
SAO PAULO Feb 5 Automobile production in Brazil
expanded only slightly in January after a strike lowered output
at Volkswagen's main plant in the country, while sales plunged
after holiday promotions came to an end.
Automobile output advanced 0.4 percent in
January from December, the nation's automakers association
Anfavea said on Thursday while auto sales dropped
31.4 percent in the month.
The January figures come after a sharp sales increase in
December driven by year-end sales events. Tighter credit and
weak consumer confidence have also dragged on the market in
recent months.
Production was affected by a 10-day strike at Volkswagen,
which ended after the carmaker agreed to reverse the layoff of
800 employees.
Unsold inventory at show rooms and factory lots fell to
about 318,500 vehicles in January, down from 351,000 in
December.
The auto industry, which contributes a quarter of Brazil's
industrial production, has become a persistent headache for
recently re-elected President Dilma Rousseff. Targeted stimulus
since 2012 gave sales a temporary boost, but it has proven tough
to wean companies off the tax breaks as the nation looks to
improve its fiscal accounts.
Brazil is one of the world's five biggest auto markets and a
major base of operations for Italy's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in January, with over 49,650 new registrations, while GM took
second place, selling about 46,900 passenger vehicles. VW's
sales came to 39,462 cars and light trucks. Ford sold around
24,900 vehicles.
Overall, automakers in Brazil produced about 204,800 new
cars, trucks and buses last month, while sales totaled around
253,800 vehicles, according to data released by Anfavea.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine
Editing by W Simon)